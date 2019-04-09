Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pittsburgh mayor signs gun restrictions; lawsuits filed
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:31 pm EDT
Pittsburgh’s mayor has signed gun-control legislation passed by City Council in response to the synagogue massacre.
Opponents immediately filed suit Tuesday to block it.
Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto signed the legislation into law in a ceremony at the City-County Building. He says the community has come together “to say enough is enough.”
Pennsylvania law prohibits local regulation of guns and ammunition, and a coalition of gun-rights groups filed a lawsuit minutes after Peduto signed the bills.
The legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven. It also bans most uses of armour-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.