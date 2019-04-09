Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan anti-graft court indicts opposition leader, his son
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:55 am EDT
LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani anti-graft tribunal has indicted opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif on charges he misused his authority to benefit his family’s factory while he was chief minister in the eastern Punjab province.
His son Hamza Shahbaz was also indicted during Tuesday’s brief court hearing in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. The father and son denied any wrongdoing. They were not arrested and were allowed to leave the court.
Under Pakistani laws, now they will face a trial.
Sharif is leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and he served as chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018.
He is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from office in 2017 over corruption charges.
The Associated Press
