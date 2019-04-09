Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OU Regents Chair: Investigation of Boren was fair, objective
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 7:09 pm EDT
FILE - This March 28, 2019, photo provided by former University of Oklahoma student Jess Eddy shows him posing for a photo in Oklahoma City. The attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says Boren has met with investigators, Friday, April 5, looking into allegations he sexually harassed male subordinates. The university in March acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a report of sexual misconduct after the online news site NonDoc first reported the allegations by former OU student and Boren teaching aide Jess Eddy. (Jess Eddy via AP, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY — The chair of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents says an outside investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former OU President David Boren was fair and objective, although none of its findings have been released.
OU Board of Regents Chairwoman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes said Tuesday the investigation by the Jones Day law firm was launched after “multiple individuals” alleged inappropriate conduct. Rainbolt-Forbes didn’t name Boren, but his attorneys have confirmed he was the target of the probe.
Regents discussed the report behind closed doors for six hours.
Former OU student Jess Eddy claimed Boren made unwanted sexual advances and touched him inappropriately when he worked for the former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator . Boren has denied wrongdoing.
Eddy said Tuesday he has no confidence in the university’s investigation.