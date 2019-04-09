Possible new slogan for Ontario licence plates revealed

The Ford government announced last week that the slogan at the bottom on Ontario license plates will no longer be “Yours To Discover,” a phrase that has been in place since 1982.

The new slogan is expected to be announced in Thursday’s provincial budget but multiple news outlets say it will be “A Place To Grow.”

The phrase is a line from the classic ear-worm “A Place to Stand, A Place to Grow,” created for the Ontario pavilion at Expo ’67 in Montreal.

The song has been used as a jingle to promote Ontario ever since and was written by Dolores Claman who also penned the original Hockey Night in Canada theme.

Meanwhile the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police is speaking out about the Ford government’s potential plans to get rid of front licence plates on vehicles.

The association said it could hinder the police’s ability to find cars when they need to.

“We’re going to see security video that would be of tremendous value and all we’re going to see is a front bumper in some cases,” said Jeff McGuire, Executive Director Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. “Certainly not in all cases, but it will have a negative impact on public safety in our opinion and we’ve made that known to the government and we don’t think that this is a good idea.”

Minister of Government and Consumer Services Bill Walker says the province will do its research before making a decision.

“Like anything we’ll go out and do some due diligence, we’ll make sure we meet with stakeholders and have good conversations with stakeholders and see at the end of the day if its a good thing,” he said. “We have had people from across the province suggesting it would be a good thing to do, so we’ll look at both sides and see.”

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath says she doesn’t see the logic in removing front licence plates.

“I didn’t speak to a single person who thought the priority of government should be getting rid of the front licence plate,” she said. “I think it’s shameful that Mr. Ford who talls a great game about having respect for policing has, once again, not bothered to have a discussion with the people who are in those positions.”