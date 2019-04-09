Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nissan ex-chair Ghosn says a 'conspiracy' led to his arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 2:49 am EDT
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, seen on a screen, speaks in a video during a press conference held by his lawyers in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is maintaining he is innocent and in a video released by his legal team accuses some executives at the Japanese automaker of a “conspiracy” that led to his arrest on financial misconduct allegations.
Ghosn, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, spoke calmly in a nearly 10-minute video shown at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club on Tuesday.
His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said the video was prepared in case Ghosn was not able to speak at a news conference. He was arrested last week while on bail.
Ghosn said the executives behind the conspiracy were motivated by what he called “selfish fears,” and mistook his leadership for greed and dictatorship.
Nissan has said Ghosn initiated financial misconduct it uncovered and used Nissan money for personal gain.