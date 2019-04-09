Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MS-13 member pleads out to charges related to teen's killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 8:22 am EDT
BOSTON — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the death of a 16-year-old boy killed by gang members because he was suspected of co-operating with law enforcement.
Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Nelson Cruz Rodriguez Cartagena pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy charges for helping set up the killing of Jose Aguilar Villanueva in a Lawrence park in July 2015.
Prosecutors say Cartagena incorrectly identified the victim as an informant responsible for the arrest of a gang leader, and then helped plan the killing.
Cartagena, native of El Salvador, was arrested in Everett in June 2018 after law enforcement determined he had illegally re-entered the U.S.
He faces up to 20 years in prison followed by deportation at sentencing scheduled for July 9.
The Associated Press
