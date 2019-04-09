Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Minnesota man's family sues Boeing over deadly plane crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 2:27 pm EDT
CHICAGO — The family a Minnesota man who died when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed last month has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing, the manufacturer of the 737 Max aircraft that is was involved in the crash and is now being investigated by U.S. prosecutors.
The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Chicago, where Boeing is based, on behalf of the family of Mucaad Hussein Abdalla, of St. Cloud, Minnesota. It’s the latest complaint in a growing number of claims against Boeing following two 737 Max crashes within six months.
The lawyers representing Abdalla’s family allege that Boeing knew or had reason to suspect a malfunction of a new automated anti-stall system known as MCAS. The lawsuit says the company “actively concealed” the nature of the defects.
Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The Associated Press
