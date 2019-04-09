Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican national suspected of killing 5 found dead in jail
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:26 pm EDT
ST. LOUIS — A Mexican national accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 is dead after being found unresponsive in his St. Louis jail cell.
A spokesman for the St. Louis mayor’s office says Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found unresponsive and alone in his cell at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. No further details were released. He was 43.
Serrano-Vitorino was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on the night of March 7. He was arrested a day later in Montgomery County, Missouri, where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence.
Serrano-Vitorino was in the U.S. illegally.
He was being held in St. Louis awaiting trial in the Missouri case on a change of venue.
The Associated Press
