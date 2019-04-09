Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
IRS commissioner to face lawmakers on Trump tax returns
by Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:25 am EDT
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Charles Rettig listens during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination for Internal Revenue Service Commissioner on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rettig, asked by Democrats to deliver six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns by Wednesday, April 10, 2019, will have his first appearance on Capitol Hill since last week's request. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
WASHINGTON — IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is facing off with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for the first time since House Democrats last week asked him for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
Rettig is sure to face questions from a House Appropriations Committee panel on the topic Tuesday afternoon. The White House has signalled it’ll fight the request.
Last week, the chairman of a different House panel asked for Trump’s personal and business returns by Wednesday in a letter to Rettig, relying on a 1924 statute that says the Treasury Department “shall furnish” them when requested. The IRS is part of Treasury.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday” that lawmakers will “never” see Trump’s returns.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin squares off with lawmakers in the morning.