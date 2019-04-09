Heavy rains cause flooding, 'crisis' in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Rio de Janeiro say heavy rains have flooded many parts of the city and caused at least three deaths.

Rio’s mayor Marcelo Crivella says the Brazilian city is in a stage of “crisis.” Schools are closed Tuesday and he’s asking people to stay home if possible.

City officials say 6 inches (152 millimeters) of rain fell in four hours Monday night, more than the average for the whole month of April.

Sirens rang in at least 21 flood-risk areas of the city, alerting people to make their way to pre-established safe spaces.

Torrents of water have been gushing down some streets, sweeping up cars and uprooting trees.

The fire department says two women died in a mudslide, while a third person drowned.

The Associated Press