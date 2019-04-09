Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Governor says surfing can connect California and El Salvador
by Kathleen Ronayne, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 7:44 pm EDT
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, visit the place where a death squad assassinated Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero in 1980 in the Divine Providence Chapel, as part of his three-day tour in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Salvadoran nun Maria Julia Garcia accompanies them during the visit, at right, as well as translator Yanira Novoa, left. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — California Gov. Gavin Newsom sees surfing as a way to help El Salvador provide more economic opportunities for its people.
Newsom is in the Central American country and heard Tuesday from surfing business owners and investors. He also met with President-elect Nayib Bukele, who says he wants to join forces with California to promote the sport.
Newsom said California could provide expertise in marketing and branding to help El Salvador attract more tourists to surf areas. The U.S. government warns Americans against travelling to El Salvador but Newsom said tourist areas generally are safe for visitors.
Newsom returns to California on Wednesday after a four-day trip to learn more about what’s driving thousands of migrants to flee El Salvador for the United States. The country’s poverty and gang violence are the primary drivers.