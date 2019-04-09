Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German official demands Brexit progress in Britain
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 2:45 am EDT
Posters of protestors opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will hold talks with the leaders of Germany and France ahead of a key Brexit summit later this week. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
BERLIN — A senior German official is demanding “substantial steps” forward in Britain’s Brexit standoff and insisting any delay must come with strict conditions, as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to plead for more time in Berlin.
Michael Roth, Germany’s deputy foreign minister, said as he arrived at a European Union meeting in Luxembourg Tuesday that “so far absolutely nothing has changed” and “we are in a very, very frustrating situation here.”
May has asked for a new delay until June 30. The bloc’s leaders are due to meet Wednesday to consider the request. May is visiting Berlin and Paris later Tuesday.
Roth said that “within the European Union, there isn’t an endless readiness to keep talking about delays so long as there is no substantial progress on the British side.”