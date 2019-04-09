Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-GOP congressman partnered with KGB agent in Russian bank
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:37 pm EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A former North Carolina congressman says he had begun selling shares in a Russian bank before it lost its license.
Last week, Russia’s central bank accused Commercial Bank of Ivanovo of breaching anti-money laundering rules by providing incomplete or unreliable transaction information. Central bank records on Friday showed Rep. Charles Taylor owned more than 80 per cent of the bank, which the Republican bought with a former KGB agent as his business partner.
Taylor issued a statement to WLOS-TV and The Citizen-Times saying he bought the stock years ago but wasn’t a bank officer and knew of no wrongdoing. His statement said he signed a contract to sell his shares; it didn’t say whether the transaction was complete.
A man who answered a phone listing for Taylor Tuesday declined to talk.
The Associated Press
