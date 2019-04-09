Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU: Facebook changes terms so users know it sells their data
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 8:16 am EDT
BRUSSELS — The European Commission says Facebook has changed the fine print in its terms of service to clearly explain that it makes money by selling access to users’ data.
The social media giant modified its terms after discussions with the commission and consumer protection authorities.
European Union Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova said Tuesday, “Now users will clearly understand that their data is used by the social network to sell targeted ads.”
EU authorities stepped up scrutiny of Facebook’s terms after the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, in which the data on 87 million Facebook users was allegedly improperly harvested.
The changes are part of broader global efforts to rein in social media companies amid concerns about privacy breaches, harmful content and other online abuses.
The Associated Press
