Energy agency predicts lower gasoline prices this summer
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:51 pm EDT
It looks like motorists will pay less to fill the tank this summer.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted Tuesday that the national average price from April through September will be $2.76 a gallon, down from $2.85 last summer.
For the entire year, the agency says the average household will spend about $100 less on fuel than last year, a savings of 4 per cent.
Oil prices are up since December but still down from a year ago.
The Energy agency says the U.S. produced 12.1 million barrels of oil per day in March.
It forecasts that production will hit 12.4 million barrels a day this year and 13.1 million next year mostly due to higher output in Texas and New Mexico.
