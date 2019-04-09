Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dalai Lama hospitalized with chest infection, feeling better
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 10:24 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, center, is assisted by his aides as he arrives to interact with an audience of educators, in New Delhi, India. The Dalai Lama has been hospitalised in the Indian capital with chest infection and is feeling much better. The Tibetan spiritual leader's spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital. The Dalai Lama flew to New Delhi from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors and was hospitaliszd on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
NEW DELHI — The Dalai Lama has been hospitalized in the Indian capital with a chest infection and is feeling better.
Spokesman Tenzin Taklha says the Dalai Lama is under medication and likely to spend a day or two in the hospital.
The Tibetan spiritual leader flew from Dharmsala for consultations with doctors in the capital and was hospitalized on Tuesday. The north Indian hill town has been his headquarters since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
Takhla said Wednesday the 83-year-old Dalai Lama was feeling much better now.
The Dalai Lama spends several months a year travelling the world to teach Buddhism and highlight the Tibetans’ struggle for greater freedom in China.