Cyprus' British military bases 'eradicate' illegal gambling
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 8:07 am EDT
EPISKOPI, Cyprus — Police at a British military base in Cyprus say they have successfully wrapped up a four-year campaign against illegal gambling within their jurisdiction.
During the campaign, police shut down nine casinos that generated hundreds of thousands of euros annually in illegal proceeds. Ten people received prison sentences, while 30 others were fined heavily.
Superintendent Dinos Petrou said Tuesday that 30 computers seized during raids have been donated to schools.
Petrou said police will remain vigilant to prevent a resurgence or illegal gambling and that there would be no-let up in prosecuting law-breakers even after Britain’s departure from the European Union.
The U.K. retained two military bases on Cyprus after the east Mediterranean island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.
The Associated Press
