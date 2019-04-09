Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cousin: Upstate NY burial likely for remains of WWII airman
by Chris Carola, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 1:11 am EDT
In this undated photo provided by the March Field Air Museum in April 2019, Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers Jr. poses for a photo at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wis. U.S. military officials say the remains of the western New York airman killed in a plane crash in the Pacific during World War II have been identified. Rogers was from Snyder, N.Y, outside of Buffalo. (March Field Air Museum via AP)
ALBANY, N.Y. — A relative of a New York airman whose remains were identified more than 75 years after he died in World War II says his reburial will likely be in a rural upstate cemetery.
Wayne Rogers told The Associated Press on Monday that the family would like to inter the remains of his first cousin, Vincent J. Rogers Jr., in the family plot in a cemetery in Willing, New York. Details of the reburial are still being worked out with Pentagon officials.
Vincent Rogers was 21 when he and six other men were killed when their B-24 bomber crashed after taking off from an airfield on the Pacific atoll of Tarawa in January 1943.
The Pentagon announced last week that Vincent Rogers’ remains had been identified after being located in 2017.