'Come From Away' collects more accolades, this time from L.A. drama critics

LOS ANGELES — The accolades keep rolling in for the Newfoundland-set theatre smash “Come From Away,” this time with the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle naming it best production and best musical score.

The L.A. critics handed the 9/11 musical four awards in total, including best ensemble performance and best musical direction.

The feel-good tale is set in the tiny town of Gander, N.L., where residents opened their homes to stranded airline passengers following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. It’s written by Canadians David Hein and Irene Sankoff, and opened on Broadway March 2017.

Monday night’s haul follows big wins at the Olivier Awards, Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards. In that weekend ceremony, “Come From Away” won best new musical, best sound, and outstanding achievement in music and choreography.

A North American tour brought the show to Los Angeles from Nov. 28, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019. Its Canadian dates have included Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Its next Canadian stop is at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Aug. 20 to Sept. 1.

The Toronto production of “Come From Away” is in its second year, and is expected to play through Sept. 29.

The Canadian Press