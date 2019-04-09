CBS dominates ratings with Final Four, ACM Awards

NEW YORK — Between the Final Four, the week’s most popular entertainment special and their usual solid shows, there was no stopping CBS this past week.

The Nielsen company said CBS had the eight most-watched shows on the air, led by the men’s national basketball semifinal that matched Texas Tech and Michigan State. The Academy of Country Music awards show made it into Nielsen’s top 10, as well.

“The Big Bang Theory” seems destined to go out on top, since it was the week’s most popular scripted show as it heads into its final run before signing off in May.

The Associated Press