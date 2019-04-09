Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CBS dominates ratings with Final Four, ACM Awards
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 4:08 pm EDT
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett celebrates with his team after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
NEW YORK — Between the Final Four, the week’s most popular entertainment special and their usual solid shows, there was no stopping CBS this past week.
The Nielsen company said CBS had the eight most-watched shows on the air, led by the men’s national basketball semifinal that matched Texas Tech and Michigan State. The Academy of Country Music awards show made it into Nielsen’s top 10, as well.
“The Big Bang Theory” seems destined to go out on top, since it was the week’s most popular scripted show as it heads into its final run before signing off in May.
