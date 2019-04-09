Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada Goose plans to open six new stores including two in Europe
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 8:11 am EDT
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. Luxury parka maker Canada Goose plans to open six new stores including two in Europe.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Luxury parka maker Canada Goose announced plans today to open six new stores including two in Europe.
The retailer says it plans to open a store in Milan, Italy, and in Paris as well as an additional store in the United States and three more in Canada.
The Milan store will be on Via della Spiga in the city’s fashion district, while the Paris store will be on Rue St. Honore, which is also home to some of the world’s top luxury retailers.
The new U.S. store will be in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Mall of America.
The new Canadian locations will be in Toronto at the CF Sherway Gardens mall, in Edmonton at the West Edmonton Mall, and in Banff, Alta.
Canada Goose currently operates 11 company stores.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)
The Canadian Press
