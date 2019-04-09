Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Barr faces Congress as he readies Mueller report for release
by Eric Tucker And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 12:41 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, William Barr takes questions at his confirmation hearing to become President Trump's top law enforcement officer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney General William Barr is expected to be asked about the Mueller report when he goes before a House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday, April 9, 2019, to testify on his request for the Justice Department budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr is facing congressional lawmakers for the first time since receiving the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.
Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he’s expected to face questions about the forthcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
The Justice Department is preparing to release within days a redacted version of Mueller’s report into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Barr said in a four-page summary of Mueller’s main conclusions that Mueller didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Kremlin.
The attorney general has also said that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.
