Barr faces Congress as he readies Mueller report for release

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr is facing congressional lawmakers for the first time since receiving the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation.

Barr appears Tuesday before a House appropriations subcommittee, where he’s expected to face questions about the forthcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The Justice Department is preparing to release within days a redacted version of Mueller’s report into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Barr said in a four-page summary of Mueller’s main conclusions that Mueller didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Kremlin.

The attorney general has also said that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.

Eric Tucker And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press