Arkansas lawmakers revive anti-'sanctuary cities' measure
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 5:35 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have revived a proposal to cut off funding to “sanctuary” cities that don’t co-operate with federal immigration authorities despite concerns from the state’s Republican governor that the current measure could open the door to racial profiling.
The House City, County and Local Affairs Committee approved the bill 14-5 Tuesday, sending the measure to the House. The measure failed before the committee a day earlier and appeared dead for the session set to end Wednesday.
The proposal prohibits cities from preventing local law enforcement from asking about citizenship or immigration status. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants the bill changed to require probable cause before law enforcement asks about citizenship or immigration status.
The Arkansas Municipal League says it doesn’t know of any sanctuary cities in the state.
