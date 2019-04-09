Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3rd Mussolini descendent enters Italian political arena
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 9, 2019 6:15 am EDT
MILAN — A third descendant of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is entering the political arena.
Caio Giulio Cesare Mussolini — Mussolini’s great-grandson, whose name is taken from one of ancient Rome’s most famous rulers — is running as a candidate in European elections for the far-right Brothers of Italy Party.
Party leader Giorgia Meloni announced Mussolini’s candidature over the weekend. His political ambitions follow that of his second cousins, Alessandra Mussolini, an EU parliamentarian for Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, and Rachele Mussolini, a Rome city council member.
Meloni said that protests against the latest Mussolini political debut led Facebook to cancel his profile. Caio Mussolini said Tuesday that his profile had been restored, with apologies.
Benito Mussolini was Italy’s dictator for two decades until his summary execution in 1945.