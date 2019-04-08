Loading articles...

UN decries killing of 7 children in Yemen explosion

CAIRO — The U.N. humanitarian co-ordinator in Yemen has decried the killing of 13 civilians, including seven children, in a large explosion over the weekend in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

Lise Grande described the killings in a statement Monday as “terrible, senseless deaths and injuries and we offer our deep condolences to the families of the victims.”

The cause of Sunday’s blast at a warehouse remains unclear, which Yemeni officials say injured over 100 people and damaged nearby schools.

The Houthi rebels, who gained control of the capital in 2014, said the Saudi-led coalition had targeted the warehouse with an airstrike. The coalition denied carrying out any strikes in the area.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said the rebels had stored weapons at the warehouse.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.