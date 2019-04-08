Toronto police targeting speeders in week-long blitz

Toronto police are targeting speeders in a week-long safety blitz, following a weekend that saw dozens of drivers nabbed at extreme speeds on GTA highways.

The “Slow Down Toronto Traffic Campaign” runs from Monday to April 14. It is part of the city’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan.

Police say there are a lot of factors that cause crashes — speed, distractions, and impairment. But drivers going too fast will be zeroed in on during the blitz.

Police say 43 per cent of fatal crashes happened on roads where the speed limit is more than 50 km/h.

“Vulnerable road users are the pedestrians, school children, older adults, cyclists and motorcyclists who are most at risk when a collision happens. Speed is too often a factor,” police said in a release.

Last year, police issued more than 45,000 speeding tickets to drivers and around 380 summons to drivers for stunt driving.

From Friday to Sunday morning, Ontario provincial police nabbed 31 extreme speeders on highways across the GTA. In one incident, a 54-year-old man was caught going 190 km/h on Highway 403 in Burlington. The drivers had their vehicles impounded and licence suspended for seven days.