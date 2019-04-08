Rally planned to mark 10-year anniversary of Tori Stafford's murder

It has been 10 years since little Tori Stafford was kidnapped and brutally murdered.

Her father, Rodney Stafford, will be making his way to Parliament Hill to push for changes to the justice system so the people who killed Victoria will stay behind bars for the rest of their lives.

Last year, Tori’s killers made headlines when Michael Rafferty was transferred to a medium-security facility, while his accomplice, Terri-Lynne McClintic, was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

McClintic was later sent back to prison.

The eight-year-old Woodstock girl was abducted after leaving her school on April 8, 2009. Her body was later found in a wooded area near Mount Forest on July 19.

The demonstration on Parliament Hill is scheduled to go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.