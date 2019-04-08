Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 6:15 pm EDT
ENNIS, Mont. — Wildlife officials say a teen survived a bear attack with relatively minor injuries in southwestern Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks say it was likely a grizzly bear that attacked the 17-year-old south of Ennis Sunday. Morgan Jacobsen of FWP says the teen was visiting Montana from Utah.
The agency says he was out looking for shed antlers when he heard a “thump” behind him and saw the bear charge.
The agency says he didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree. It eventually pinned him face down on the ground. The boy said he was able to reach over his shoulder and spray the bear and it left.
The agency says the bear’s behaviour is typical of surprise close encounters.
The Associated Press
