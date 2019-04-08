Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stanford expels student linked to college bribery case
SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford University has expelled a female student who lied about her sailing credentials in her application, which was linked to a college-admission bribery case.
The university quietly announced it had rescinded the student’s admission in a short statement posted on its website April 2 after determining “some of the material in the student’s application is false.”
University officials previously said the student was admitted without the recommendation of former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes in exchange for helping students get into the elite university.
They said a $500,000 contribution to the sailing program was made several months after the student was admitted.
The Stanford Daily first reported on Sunday that the student had been expelled. It is the university’s student newspaper.
The Associated Press
