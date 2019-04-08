Loading articles...

1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing near Markham Road and Ellesmere

Last Updated Apr 8, 2019 at 7:00 am EDT

Police and paramedics on scene after a stabbing on Tuxedo Court, near Markham Road and Ellesmere in Scarborough. April 8, 2019. CITYNEWS

One person is in a Toronto trauma centre after a stabbing near Markham and Ellesmere roads early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Tuxedo Court around 2 a.m.

Paramedics said they found a man suffering a serious stab wound.

A second man was taken into custody and police say he will be facing a number of unspecified charges.

There have been no further details released on how the two men may have known each other or the situation leading up to the stabbing.

