1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing near Markham Road and Ellesmere

One person is in a Toronto trauma centre after a stabbing near Markham and Ellesmere roads early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Tuxedo Court around 2 a.m.

Paramedics said they found a man suffering a serious stab wound.

A second man was taken into custody and police say he will be facing a number of unspecified charges.

There have been no further details released on how the two men may have known each other or the situation leading up to the stabbing.