'Significant development' in case of neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife: Cops
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 9:04 am EDT
Toronto police say a “significant development” is expected today in the case of a neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife
Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.
Shamji is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse this morning.
Jury selection in his case was scheduled to begin this week.
Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.
Her beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.
Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested a day later.
The Canadian Press
