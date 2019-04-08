Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec health minister promises change after woman gives birth in car
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 4:43 pm EDT
Quebec Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann responds to reporters questions after she tabled a report on end of life care, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
MONTREAL — Quebec’s health minister is promising change after a pregnant woman who was told to go to another hospital to deliver gave birth in her car.
The woman and her partner first went to their local hospital in La Malbaie, Que., last week when she began experiencing irregular contractions. They were told they had to drive almost two hours to Quebec City because the obstetrics unit had been temporarily closed due to a staff shortage.
Health Minister Danielle McCann says from now on an ambulance will be used to transfer pregnant women who are close to giving birth.
The woman’s partner, Jean-Francois Dandurand, told radio station 98.5 FM that his spouse’s water broke midway through the journey, and she gave birth about 15 minutes from their destination.
He said the mother and baby are doing well, but he feels the family should have been offered more support.
McCann said the closure of La Malbaie’s obstetrics ward was due to unforeseen circumstances, and the hospital is working to resume its services as soon as possible.