Polish teachers go on strike over pay, cancelling classes

WARSAW, Poland — Teachers in Poland have gone on a nationwide strike to demand higher pay after days of talks with the government failed to meet demands by the majority of teachers unions.

The open-ended strike by school and kindergarten teachers that started Monday is the first such widespread action by Poland’s chronically underpaid educators since 1993.

It comes at a sensitive time, just days before crucial end-of-school exams in primary and middle schools, and weeks ahead of elections to the European Parliament that are key for the government.

The go-ahead for the protest was given after last-ditch talks with the government failed Sunday night. Only the small Solidarity union accepted the government proposals and is not on strike.

Many schools are closed to students.

The Associated Press