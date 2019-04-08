Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,407.29 up 11.14 points).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 54 cents, or 12.16 per cent, to $4.98 on 10.1 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $9.68 on 9.7 million shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Health care. Down 2.5 cents, or 14.29 per cent, to 15 cents on 8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 5.02 per cent, to $2.51 on 7.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up five cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $75.02 on 7.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $44.77 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies reporting:

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Down 42 cents to $30.51. Maple Leaf Foods announced plans to build a US$310-million plant-based protein food processing facility in Shelbyville, Ind., as it works to expand its plant-based protein business. It will also invest approximately US$26 million to keep pace with growth in demand at its existing facilities. The new plant will double the company’s current production capacity and produce tempeh, franks, sausages and raw foods. Construction is expected to start in late spring this year, with production start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Canadian Press