Maple Leaf to build US$310-million facility for plant-based protein in Indiana
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 7:52 am EDT
A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto is shown on Wednesday Oct. 19, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has announced plans to build a US$310-million plant-based protein food processing facility in the United States.
The company says the new plant will be in Shelbyville, Ind., as it works to expand its plant-based protein business.
It will also invest approximately US$26 million to keep pace with growth in demand at its existing facilities.
The new plant will double the company’s current production capacity and produce tempeh, franks, sausages and raw foods
Construction is expected to start in late spring this year, with production start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Maple Leaf says it expects to employ approximately 460 people once start-up is completed.
Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI)
The Canadian Press
