LGBT donors helping Pete Buttigieg defy 2020 expectations

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial support from the LGBT community has helped Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign defy expectations by raking in more than $7 million in just over two months.

The money has come from grassroots supporters and big-dollar Hollywood donors who hope Buttigieg will make history — or at least the summer debate stage.

The Buttigieg appeal was on display again this weekend when the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and his husband separately headlined galas for two of the country’s largest LGBT organizations.

And the early haul shows no sign of slowing. President and CEO Annise Parker says Victory Fund, which invested $2 million in LGBT candidates in 2018, expects to endorse Buttigieg shortly after he formally joins the race.

Sara Burnett, The Associated Press



