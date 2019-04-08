Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grand jury clears Louisiana officer in fatal shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 1:38 pm EDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The family of a 26-year-old man shot by police after threatening a store clerk with a lethal-looking BB gun plans to sue, now that a Louisiana grand jury has cleared the officer.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said at a news conference Thursday that a Louisiana grand jury rejected three possible charges against Lake Charles Police Officer Jonathan Landrum in the death of Juston Landry.
Attorney Derrick Kee tells KPLC-TV that Landry’s family will sue the police and may ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the department’s interactions with the community.
The American Press reports that video recorded the officer repeating “Show your hands!” and opened fire as the young man turned slightly toward him while trying to run away on Jan. 11
Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said Landry’s family shares the blame for not fully addressing his mental health problems. Kee says that’s demonizing the victim.