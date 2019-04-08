Stevie Nicks nicked by flu, Toronto Fleetwood Mac concert postponed

If you were planning to Go Your Own Way to tonight’s Fleetwood Mac concert at Scotiabank Arena, you’ll have to make alternate arrangements.

The iconic band announced that it has rescheduled the four remaining shows on its North American tour, including tonight’s in Toronto, after lead singer Stevie Nicks came down with the flu.

“While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” the band said in a release.

Refunds are available at point of purchase.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling,” said Mick Fleetwood.

The band is planning to reschedule any affected shows until October or November.

It also announced that it was pulling out of the Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.