Faith Goldy, other hate promoters banned from presence on Facebook, Instagram

OTTAWA — Six Canadian individuals and groups involved in “organized hate” have been banned from having any further presence on Facebook and Instagram.

Those banned include one-time Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy.

Also banned are the Canadian Nationalist Front and its white nationalist chairman, Kevin Goudreau, Aryan Strikeforce, Wolves of Odin and Soldiers of Odin (also known as Canadian Infidels).

Facebook is imposing the ban after concluding the six spread hate and urge attacks on or exclusion of others based on their identity, in contravention of the social media giant’s policy on dangerous organizations and individuals.

Goldy provided sympathetic coverage for Rebel Media of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.; she was subsequently fired by Rebel Media for taking part in a podcast on a neo-Nazi group’s website.

In February, Goldy was among those who spoke to a convoy of truckers protesting federal policies on pipelines and carbon taxation, but which also included anti-immigration and white nationalist messages; Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier also addressed the protesters.

The Canadian Press