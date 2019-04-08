Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EPA aims to remove polluted soil from 167 East Chicago homes
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 12:39 pm EDT
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to excavate lead- and arsenic-tainted soil from around more than 160 homes in a northwestern Indiana city.
The EPA intends to remove polluted soil from about 167 properties in East Chicago’s Calumet neighbourhood, which is part of the U.S.S. Lead Superfund site.
The Post-Tribune reports EPA remedial project manager Sarah Rolfes said Saturday that the exterior residential cleanups would end this year if the properties targeted for remediation are completed and the agency receives access for sampling and remediation at 28 properties in the neighbourhood.
In 2016, over 1,000 people were forced from the West Calumet Housing Complex after tests found high lead levels in blood samples from some children and some yards with lead levels over 70 times the U.S. safety standard.
___
Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/