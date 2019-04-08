Education minister leaves post amid tensions

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s education minister is leaving his post after weeks of uncertainty and rumours around his possible firing.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Twitter Monday that Ricardo Velez Rodriguez will be replaced by Abraham Weintraub.

The announcement comes a few days after Velez Rodriguez said that school textbooks would be adjusted to describe the country’s 1964-1985 dictatorship as a “democratic regime of force.”

His brief time in the government was marked by setbacks and controversy, with multiple firings and resignations inside the ministry.

The tensions were generated by a fight for influence between the military and political conservatives.

New Education Minister Weintraub was deputy chief of staff (to Bolsonaro?)

An economist, he was previously a professor at the federal university of Sao Paulo.

The Associated Press