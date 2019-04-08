Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Earth's glaciers are melting faster than scientists thought
by Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 11:05 am EDT
This Sept. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Baishui Glacier No.1 on the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the southern province of Yunnan in China. Scientists say it is one of the fastest melting glaciers in the world due to climate change and its relative proximity to the Equator. It has lost 60 percent of its mass and shrunk 250 meters since 1982. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
WASHINGTON — A new study finds Earth’s glaciers are melting much faster than scientists thought. They are losing 369 billion tons of snow and ice each year, more than half of that in North America.
Michael Zemp, director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service at the University of Zurich, says the most comprehensive study of glaciers worldwide found that those giant masses of snow and ice have lost about 18 per cent more mass than an international panel of scientists calculated in 2013.
The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than in the 1960s, and the loss is accelerating. The melting, a result of global warming, is adding to rising sea levels, according to the study.