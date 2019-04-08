Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Commission director resigning over rifle sticker complaint
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 9:14 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The executive director of the state human rights commission says she will resign, after being suspended for posting on social media about a “Black Rifles Matter” sticker she believed to be racist.
The sticker was on a vehicle in the commission’s parking lot last month.
The commission voted Friday to suspend Marti Buscaglia without pay for 15 working days and ordered her to send an apology letter to the truck’s owner. The 15-day suspension began Monday.
Anchorage TV station KTUU reports Buscaglia says her resignation will be effective April 26.
In her resignation letter, Buscaglia says she has been considering retirement for some time. She wrote she considers her leaving now to be in the commission’s best interest so it can continue its work and put the controversy behind it.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
