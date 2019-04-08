Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California Rep. Swalwell joins Democratic presidential race
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 7:29 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019, file photo, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks at a Politics & Eggs event in Manchester, N.H. Swalwell is officially in the running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Swalwell made the announcement during a taping Monday, April 8, of CBS' "Late Show With Stephen Colbert." (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
WASHINGTON — California Rep. Eric Swalwell is officially in the running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Swalwell made the announcement during a taping Monday of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The congressman says, “I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home.”
He says, “None of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern.”
He says: “I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”
The 38-year-old Iowa native was elected in 2012 to represent California’s 15th Congressional District.