California governor counters Trump in visit to El Salvador
by Kathleen Ronayne, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 1:33 am EDT
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, second from right, walks out with San Salvador Mayor Ernesto Muyshondtof, far left, after they visited the tomb of Archbishop Oscar Romero at Metropolitan Cathedral in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Behind are, from left, Karla Belismelis de Muyshondt, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California state Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he hopes to show the people of El Salvador a different side of the United States during his visit to the Central American nation.
The Democratic governor says he wants Salvadorans to know that President Donald Trump’s views do not reflect the entire country. Trump has moved to rescind aid from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and has mocked people seeking asylum.
Newsom is in El Salvador for his first international trip to learn about the violence and poverty that is prompting people to flee. California is home to the nation’s largest population of Salvadorans and its busiest border crossing.
Newsom’s visit kicked off Sunday with a visit to the tomb of Saint Oscar Romero. His trip will continue with meetings with the president and president-elect of El Salvador as well as the U.S. ambassador.