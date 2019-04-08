Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP sources: Secret Service director to leave Trump admin
by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin And Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2019 1:47 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration.
That’s according to two administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter.
The officials say Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president’s private club in Florida.
Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
