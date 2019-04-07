Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle

A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck in Scarborough.

Police were called to the intersection of Port Union and Conference roads just north of Lawrence Avenue East around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was initially reported to be in serious condition upon being transported to hospital. Police later said her condition had been downgraded to life-threatening.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained on the scene.

This is the third pedestrian struck in Scarborough this weekend. The two other incidents were fatal.