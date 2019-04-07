Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Whale rescued from stranding 8 years ago dies at SeaWorld
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 2:43 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pilot whale that was rescued and found a home at a SeaWorld park after being part of a mass stranding in the Florida Keys eight years ago has died.
Officials at SeaWorld Orlando posted on its blog that the whale known as Fredi died Saturday.
A spokeswoman said in an email Sunday that Fredi had shown signs of appetite loss and was undergoing an aggressive anti-microbial treatment.
Fredi was part of a mass stranding of 23 pilot whales in 2011 near Cudjoe Key, Florida.
SeaWorld rescue team members spent two months in the Keys helping with rescue efforts along with other rescue organizations.
Fredi was deemed unable to be released back into the wild due to her young age and she found a home at SeaWorld Orlando.
