Texas Tech fans in Lubbock spill into streets, cause damage
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2019 3:30 pm EDT
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fans celebrating Texas Tech’s Final Four win poured into the streets around the school’s Lubbock campus, shutting down traffic and lighting fires.
The City of Lubbock said that after the win Saturday night in Minneapolis against Michigan State, “the crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing behaviour including vandalizing property.”
Lubbock police on social media just after midnight Saturday said multiple officers were clearing the area.
Videos and photos show not only joyous, cheering people but also at least one fire burning in the street and a flipped car.
A police spokeswoman said they were working on releasing details of damage.
Texas Tech said in a statement Sunday that celebrations must be done “in a way that does not diminish this incredible moment.”
The Associated Press
