Teen injured in police-involved shooting in Etobicoke; SIU investigating

Last Updated Apr 7, 2019 at 2:01 pm EDT

Special Investigations Unit

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting involving police in Etobicoke.

The agency says police went to an apartment building on Sherway Gardens Road to execute a search warrant around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Soon after police entered a 5th floor unit, there was an interaction between the officers and the man. A police-issued gun was discharged and the man was struck in the arm.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Anyone who has further information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU. Video footage related to the incident can be uploaded to the SIU’s website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

